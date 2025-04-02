Colder temperatures move in Wednesday, with showers expected overnight

We’re starting colder and finishing colder Wednesday. Chilly high pressure was overhead overnight, and as it drifts offshore, we’ll see cool winds blow in from the ocean.

Typically, in this kind of setup, we can have a huge disparity between temps at the coast and temps inland. But there’s no such contrast Wednesday. Inland temperatures won’t stray far from the upper 40s. Compounding matters, the sun is limited too. Clouds will swarm in by afternoon as the next system approaches.

Showers move in overnight, and with a bit of lingering cold, there may be some brief periods of sleet in northern Mass. and southern New Hampshire. This is minor and brief, but it’s still noteworthy for April. Odd as it may sound, temperatures rise through the night. We’ll start Thursday in the upper 40s.

It’s a two-day stand of mild temperatures. Highs will leap to the mid-60s both days, with just a few scattered showers on Thursday and a “developing sun” kind of day on Friday. Mild, sunny, pleasant are the exact words you want to hear for the Sox home opener, and for the first time in years, the forecast will deliver some bold spring warmth.

It’s back to the 40s for the start of the weekend, as another batch of rain moves in our direction. Right now, it appears the showers will arrive by afternoon, at least sparing the first part of Saturday. That’s a win in this soggy pattern.