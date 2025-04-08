Chilly air, gusty winds in store Tuesday

It feels like we’re living in an alternate weather reality.

The drought continues – despite the frequent showers and incessantly gray skies, flakes keep popping up in Boston (officially recorded some Monday), and temperatures are dropping notwithstanding a return of the sun.

Yes, the weather world is weird in spring.

A speedy front will provide all the excitement Tuesday. Squalls or quick showers from the Pike north will accompany its passage by mid-morning. Virtually still winds will turn strong and gusty from 11 a.m. onwards. We may see speeds top 40 mph at times. While temperatures will recover into the 40s, there won’t be room for much more thanks to the colder air moving in.

Overnight, the winds will gradually ease, but there’s still a breeze into Wednesday morning. Wind chills will start in the teens, with air temperatures in the 20s. Wednesday’s high temperatures again will settle for mid/upper 40s. Thursday could be the pick of the week with sun giving way to afternoon clouds. Highs at least manage the low 50s.

Yes, your app is right. The rain is returning late week (some sneaks in on Friday) and into the weekend. With winds coming from the northeast, we’re not moving out of the 40s either. Pinning hopes on drying on Sunday, but not making any promises yet.