Stretch of spring weather is here as overnight rain moves out

A quick-moving weather system is zooming off to the east Tuesday morning.

Clouds will be quick to break, and the temperatures will be quick to respond to the sun. We’ll soar into the low and mid-70s on Tuesday, thanks to all the mild air surrounding this system. Temperatures will be cooler on Cape Cod and the Islands, where we barely make 60 in spots. All in all, this is one of the finer days of the week.

The next few days aren’t too bad, either — they remain dry, mild and bright. We’re expecting sea breezes each afternoon along the coast through Friday. This means we’ll see cooler temperatures right at the water’s edge, along with cooler readings in the afternoon several miles inland.

The bottom line is that if you live through MetroWest, the Merrimack Valley, Greater Worcester or west of Route 24, your high temperatures over the next few days should be hovering around 70, while locations closer to the coast will stay in the low/mid 60s.

Sun dominates through Thursday. We may have some clouds Friday ahead of the next storm system, but right now the majority of the rain should hold off Saturday.