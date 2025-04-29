Tuesday will feel like summer — but here's when rain will move in

If you liked Monday's weather, you’re going to LOVE Tuesday's forecast. In fact, it’ll be the warmest day of the week!

As we move through this Tuesday, get ready for a warm one. High temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70s along the coast and the low 80s inland.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The temperatures will rise so high due to a breezy southwest wind, gusting up to 30 mph or so. The wind, though, could cause a few other concerns since we’re so dry. An elevated fire risk is posted for much of southern New England, including the Commonwealth. Wildfires could spread quickly. Please practice fire safety. We’ll see mostly sunny skies for much of the day.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Late Tuesday evening, a few showers and isolated storms could approach our area from the west with a cold front. Most of the rain, though, will likely dissipate before moving into Greater Boston, but let’s keep an eye on it. Strong thunderstorms are likely over Upstate New York and parts of Pennsylvania.

Low temperatures overnight will be in the low 60s.

On Wednesday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s under breezy northwest winds.

Our high temperatures will dip into the low to mid 60s Thursday before they rebound into the 70s on Friday, just in time for more rain to come in.

In fact, another frontal system will move into New England, giving way to a few spotty showers on Friday. More wet weather moves in with the cold front on Saturday. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s on Saturday.

By Sunday, a few lingering early morning showers are possible. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.