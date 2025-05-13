Another day of sun is on deck — but a wet weather system is inching closer

Sun-filled skies continue, for now.

We’re already watching the swirling mass of rain and clouds to the south. It’ll be another day before it crawls into New England (yes, it’s a very slow mover). In the meantime, our breezes turn onshore Tuesday, cooling us down near the coast, while we cozy up to 70 degrees elsewhere.

The breeze on Wednesday is more from the southeast, which isn’t as chilling and imparts a bit of humidity to the area. We’ll see more sticky air funnel in Thursday through Saturday as this storm system moves through. While the days aren’t washed out, the showers will be threatening from time to time. And that’s the thing. Timing the rain is super difficult in this kind of setup.

The first showers seem to arrive late Wednesday night and early Thursday. Then we could see a break before more come at us Thursday afternoon. Friday and Saturday are yet to be determined.

We’ll warm into the 70s through the early part of the weekend, then cool down again through early next week.