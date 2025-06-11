Summer-like weather returns Wednesday with highs approaching the 80s

The day dawns bright, and we begin the "make goods" for all those days of rain and chill.

The outrageous highs in the upper 50s to low 60s will be replaced with highs in the 80s through Friday, although sea breezes may knock us back along the coast by then.

Sun will only be hindered by smoky haze from forest fires burning in Manitoba. This also limits how warm we will be too. So instead of a high of 84 or 85, we might see a high of 82 or 83 as smoke scatters sunlight rather efficiently.

Just as the weekend rolls around, the clouds start moving back in. It seems sinister, it seems conspiratory, and it certainly seems unfair. But it is our fate. Showers appear to be off and on Saturday, and although Sunday will struggle to see ANY sun, it too is NOT washed out. Temperatures fall back to the cool range — only in the low 60s.

Longer range, there's hope we could at least be consistently warmer if the models come through on their promise to build the Bermuda High off the Eastern Seaboard. This may increase the heat and humidity, but I can't promise it will lead to an extended dry spell.

Hang in there!