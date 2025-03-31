Warmer air is here Monday, but we're tracking widespread rain moving in

Monday will continue the foggy and cloud-locked forecast, but it's the last day of this stretch. The biggest change Monday will be temperatures rising to the mid 60s after a warm front moved north overnight.

It will also be breezy, with southerly wind gusts up to 30 to 35 mph, particularly across southeast Massachusetts and the Cape. The main event arrives Monday night as a cold front sweeps through, bringing widespread rain, downpours, and even a few rumbles of thunder between 7 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Rain wraps up by Tuesday morning, and drier, cooler air moves in behind the front.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Tuesday and Wednesday feature sunshine and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s—right around or just below the normal high of 51 degrees for this time of year.

Another round of showers moves in by early Thursday, followed by milder air and highs back into the 60s for Thursday and Friday. A cold front brings cooler weather for the weekend, with another chance of rain likely by Saturday or Sunday.