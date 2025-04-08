When will we see an end to these gloomy skies? Expect a short break soon

Ok, we know, we know! We get it. You’re probably just as tired of the rainy, gloomy conditions like we are.

We have some good news — we’re tracking some sunshine, but just for a couple of days.

As we move through this Tuesday, a cold front will push east of Boston, taking any remaining showers with it. The front will also usher in some very windy conditions for the rest of the day. In fact, a Wind Advisory is in effect for much of central and eastern Massachusetts, including Boston, until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Winds could gust up to 50 mph, so be careful while driving. Otherwise, we’ll see some breaks in the clouds to see some sun from time to time during the afternoon.

Highs will be in the 40s. It will feel colder due to the winds. Overnight, we’ll see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and lows in the 20s.

On Wednesday, grab your sunglasses! We’ll be tracking a good deal of sunshine across Greater Boston. However, there will be a bit of a bite to the air because of the winds. Feels-like temperatures will be in the teens Wednesday morning! Yikes!! By afternoon, high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Much of Thursday will feature dry weather. Yes, the clouds will gradually return to our area. But we’re expecting sunshine, too. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

By Friday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers in advance of our next weather system. Highs will dip back into the upper 40s.

And just when you thought we’d get a break from all of the gloomy weekends — well, this weekend is shaping up to be like the last several. Womp womp. In fact, we’ll see scattered showers on Saturday and damp conditions on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s this weekend.