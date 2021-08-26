Boston Has 4th Heat Wave of the Year, With Cooldown Ahead

It's official: We've hit the fourth heat wave this year in Boston.

Thursday was 96 degrees after thermometers read 94 on Wednesday and 91 on Tuesday.

This brings us to 23 days of temperatures 90 degrees or higher in Boston, with the normal being 15.

We did not tie or break any records this time, but we sure did deal with oppressive heat. Heat indices approaching the lower 100s in some spots.

Hot and humid air will extend into Friday, especially across Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. Fortunately, the heat will break late afternoon into the overnight hours, thanks to a backdoor cold front that will cross the region.

Behind this front, we'll finally enjoy a cooler air mass and lower humidity levels through the weekend.

Now, looking ahead, the refreshing air can't get here soon enough. We'll start to feel the humidity drop this Friday afternoon. Highs Friday reach the upper 70s to 80s north, 80s to near 90 south. Pop-up shower and storm chances will remain low and for mostly areas northwest and in the higher terrain late today, fueled by daytime heating.

Pop-up storms are again possible for Friday, especially across southern New England in the afternoon as a cold front is slow to move through. Behind it is the cool-down. This weekend, our highs will only be in the 70s. Saturday looks like the drier of the two days with rain returning late, and scattered showers again late Sunday. We cannot rule out the potential for isolated thunderstorms in Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Monday will bring more widespread rain and storms. Highs return to the 80s for the start to next week.