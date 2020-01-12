Record Warmth: Boston’s 72-Degree Day Ties Mark for January

It's 72 degrees in Boston, which means today has tied the record for the warmest January day in the city's recorded history.

72 in Boston! Tied for warmest EVER in January. Party's almost over. 44 in Dover, NH, 69 in Lawrence. Cooler air arrives later this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/wwMj6c2PQy — Pete Bouchard NBC10 Boston (@PeteNBCBoston) January 12, 2020

This is the first time since records started in 1872 that Boston has had two consecutive days of 70+ degrees.

But enjoy it while you can because the party is almost over: this spring fling will soon come to an end. The wind will shift to the west late Sunday afternoon and our temperatures will gradually drop tonight into the teens north, while 20s to near 30 south.

Northern New England will see conditions improve as well after dealing with ice and heavy snow and these same areas could see patches of black ice and slippery travel tonight.

Our week will start out with more clouds than sun and temperatures in the 30s to around 40. There is a slight chance for an ocean effect flurry due to an east wind Monday and then an opportunity to get some light snow across Northern New England during the evening as a disturbance moves across Canada.

By Tuesday, an area of low pressure approaches and it could trigger a few light rain or snow showers during the evening and into Wednesday, with another round of showers coming in late Wednesday into Thursday.

Our pattern stays active next week with seasonable highs. Behind the cold front Thursday, the air turns much colder with highs only in the 20s and the chance for snow returns next weekend. It’s too early to make a call on how much and who will get it, but winter is set to make a comeback and stay with us at least for the next two weeks.