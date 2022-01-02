After Record Warmth in 2021, Get Ready to Break Out Winter Gear Monday

2021 is in the books and as we look back on a year filled with extreme weather across the nation, we can add Boston to that list of extremes as well! With a mean temperature of 54.4 degrees at Logan Airport, it was enough to overtake the previous record (which only stood for nine years) of 54.2 degrees from 2012, making 2021 the warmest year on record!

It comes to no surprise since 9 out of 12 months last year experienced above normal temperatures, with only February and ironically, July, which is normally one of the hottest months of the year (cooler than normal in part due to the 10”+ of rain we saw), below normal.

November came in spot on with its average temperature. It is certainly becoming clearer as each year passes, we need to continue to take the necessary actions to help our beloved planet as our climate continues to change.

Rain will exit southern New England early this morning and we may even see a few sunny breaks later this morning into the early afternoon. To the north, the cold front will continue to push southward changing precipitation to snow as it does so. By the time the front makes it to southern New England this evening, it will be starved for moisture as much of the precipitation shield ahead of the front will have pushed to the east and be mostly over Maine.

Other than a few rain/snow showers during the evening along the Massachusetts/New Hampshire border, much of the area will start to dry out as much colder and drier air replaces the mild air.

In terms of the day’s snowfall totals, the higher elevations of northern New England will see several inches of snow, lesser amounts further south into central areas. Temps will start out this morning in the upper 40s to low 50s, but drop into the low 40s this afternoon as winds switch to the northwest, temps north will fall through the 30s and into the 20s far north.

Clouds will slowly clear overnight tonight, but may stick around longer across far southern New England as a system develops along the cold front late tonight and Monday, but stays well enough off shore, sparing us from accumulating snow. Low temperatures in the 20s south, teens north.

Break out the winter gear Monday as the kids go back to school, temps will barely reach freezing with a gusty northwest wind making it feel colder. The cold won’t last long as we see temperatures moderating back into the 40s by midweek, but will tumble back to seasonal level late in the week with the chance for more rain and snow.

Have a great Sunday!