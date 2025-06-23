Tracking more sizzling temperatures, muggy air this week

Monday morning starts warm and muggy, and by the afternoon, highs soar into the mid 90s inland, and upper 80s at the coast.

When you factor in the humidity, it will easily feel triple digits. Even coastal areas will be hot, though places like Cape Cod will get some relief with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Skies stay mostly sunny and dry, but don’t expect much of a break after sunset, overnight temps only fall into the 70s, with a tropical, sticky feel lingering through the night.

Tuesday is expected to be the peak of the heat wave inland, with widespread highs in the upper 90s to low 100s and heat index values again pushing into the 100 to 110 degree range. The forecast for Boston is 99 degrees — if we reach it, we'll tie the record from 2013 and see the hottest temperatures since July 2022.

Wednesday, the heat eases slightly, especially along the coast, thanks to an onshore breeze. A few showers or thunderstorms could pop up Wednesday. Thursday through the weekend, we’ll see chances for showers each day. Temperatures finally dip back to more seasonable levels, with highs in the 70s and lower 80s by Thursday.