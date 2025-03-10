Signs of spring: Longer days and 60-degree temperatures on tap

With the time change in full swing, we continue to rapidly gain daylight as the Spring Equinox nears.

Monday marks 11 hours and 41 minutes of daylight, with nearly three minutes added each day through March and early April.

The workweek starts on a pleasant note, with Monday and Tuesday continuing a warming trend we saw begin this weekend. Clouds will clear by late morning to early afternoon on Monday, with highs in the mid-50s at the coast and 60s in a few inland spots.

Winds will be much lighter than over the weekend, though occasional gusts of 10 to 20 mph are possible.

Tuesday will be even warmer, pushing 60 degrees across the board, but a stronger breeze returns with southerly gusts reaching 30 mph at times. Overnight lows through Wednesday morning will remain in the mid to upper 30s.

A weak cold front moves in late Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing a few more clouds but little to no rain. This front will drop temperatures to more seasonable levels, with highs in the 40s by midweek.

Another weak system could bring a few light showers between Thursday and early Friday, but any rain will be light and isolated. After this brief cooldown, temperatures climb again by Friday and into the weekend, with highs jump to the 60s by Saturday. A more organized system could bring a better chance of rain late Sunday to early Monday, watching this closely for those St. Patrick's day plans.