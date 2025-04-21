Great weather continues through the Boston Marathon, then showers move in

We're seeing great weather for the Boston Marathon today! But grab your umbrella - rain is on the way late tonight into tomorrow.

As we continue moving through this Monday, expect increasing clouds across the Greater Boston area in advance of an approaching cold front. Much of this day will be dry and mild. High temperatures in Boston will be in the upper 50s due to an onshore flow.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

How warm will it get on Marathon Monday?

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

However, temperatures away from the water and toward MetroWest will be in the low to mid 60s this afternoon. Luckily, the chance for rain will hold off for all of the marathoners today. Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. As the cold front pushes through, our rain chances will increase, especially after midnight tonight. Low temperatures will fall in the mid to upper 40s by early Tuesday morning.

When will it rain on Tuesday?

On Tuesday, a few early morning showers are possible. Otherwise, after 7 a.m. or so, the chance for rain will diminish, giving way to gradual clearing and sunshine. High temperatures will rise into the low to mid 70s! Enjoy the warmth.

By Wednesday, slightly cooler weather pushes in. In fact, highs will be in the mid 60s not only for Wednesday but also for Thursday and Friday. We’ll need to watch the sea breeze toward Boston into Thursday though. Temperatures could settle into the lower 60s. We’ll keep you posted.

Will it rain this weekend in Boston?

Then, on Saturday, prepare for rain another cold front swings through the area. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.