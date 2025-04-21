Marathon Monday forecast: Close to ideal conditions for race day

Marathon Monday is shaping up to be a great day for runners and spectators alike.

Skies will be mostly sunny to start, with temperatures rising into the low to mid 60s inland and staying in the 50s near the coast thanks to sea breezes.

The winds will be light and conditions dry. While temperatures may be a tad warm for runners, it will be close to ideal for the Boston Marathon. Clouds increase into the evening, and scattered showers arrive overnight as a weak front moves in, but rain should hold off until after the race.

Some showers may linger into early Tuesday, but the rest of the day looks dry and warmer with highs in the 60s and even low 70s in some spots.

Wednesday and Thursday bring dry, seasonable spring weather with plenty of sun and highs in the upper 60s to 70 inland—though it will stay cooler along the coast.

By Friday and into the weekend, the weather turns a bit more unsettled again, with a chance for scattered showers Friday night into Saturday, but no signs of any washouts.