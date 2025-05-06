Soggy week continues with periods of rain, possible thunderstorms Tuesday

Keep your rain gear handy! We’re tracking even more wet weather on the way – with even some rain for part of your Mother’s Day weekend.

An upper level low spinning to our west has been keeping our weather unsettled. And as it continues to slowly spin northeast, we’ll see more wet weather in Greater Boston from it, at least through Wednesday.

So, as we move through this Tuesday, expect mostly cloudy skies and periods of rain. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Some pockets of heavy rain are possible in Boston but especially in parts of central and western Mass., where a flood watch is in effect through Tuesday evening.

A few communities under the watch could see more than two inches of rain, with isolated amounts up to four inches of rain. Turn around, don’t drown. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

Wednesday will remain unsettled with clouds and scattered showers. An isolated storm is again possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70.

Some of us might get a little break from the rainy weather on Thursday. Our forecast models are hinting at partly sunny skies with a stray shower possible, especially along the coast. Highs will be in the low 70s.

The entire holiday weekend isn’t looking rain free unfortunately.

In fact, an area of low pressure to our south will ride along a front, giving way to scattered rain on Friday and Saturday with highs in the 50s each day. By Sunday, on Mother’s Day, our skies should clear with decent weather (fingers crossed) and high temperatures in the low 70s.