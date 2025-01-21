Cold temperatures are the focus over the next couple of days. While this chunk of cold air is part of the polar vortex, it’s not going to hang over us forever, and it appears that it won’t rival the cold we saw almost two years ago when we hit ten below in Boston on Feb. 4.

How cold will it be in New England?

But it’s no picnic, either. Highs will top out near 20 degrees Monday, and only hit the upper teens on Tuesday. This is after morning low temperatures in the single digits.

Wind won’t be a huge factor, but any steady breeze will cut right to the bone as wind chills dip to the single digits and teens below zero at times. Thankfully, there’s hardly a wind Tuesday as high-pressure crests right overhead. Breezes turn to the southwest Thursday and bring in slightly “milder” air. We should be near freezing in most spots.

Storm chances quiet down for now

Storms are staying away in the coming days. We’ll see a close brush with an offshore storm tonight bring some light snow and flakes to the outer Cape and Nantucket.

There could be enough for a coating of snow in those spots, but otherwise we’ll just see an increase in clouds Monday. Bright sun returns Tuesday, with a few more clouds on Thursday.

Stay warm!