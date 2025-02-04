In the annals of weather patterns, this is a busy one.

We have three storms in the pipeline through the middle of next week. Sure, there are long pauses between the storms to catch our breath, but where we stay mostly snow in tucked away corners of northern New England, the snowpack is going to be deep.

Here, not so much.

Our snow will either be washed away with rain and mild temps or glazed by a little ice with the first two storms. They both originate on the Left Coast and take almost the exact same track across New England.

That means the trifecta of precipitation is in our sights: snow, mix, rain (in that order). Before we change over, we could see as much as two to four inches of snow (or less than 2 inches on the South Shore).

After changeover, there’s a possibility that we could see some icing in central Mass and southern New Hampshire. The one thing that will keep accumulations of frozen precipitation (snow and ice) down is the speed of this weather system. It’s in by mid-morning and out by evening.

Semi-chilly temps will follow into the first part of the weekend as we await nearly the exact same outcome for Sunday.

Next Wednesday’s storm could take a track a bit farther south, which would mean more snow overall. We’ll keep an eye out for that.