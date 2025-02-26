We just got a taste of spring — but a wintry mix is set to bring snow to New England

A weak system moves in late Wednesday, bringing a period of light snow north of the Massachusetts Turnpike and mainly rain further south.

Snow accumulations will be minor, with a coating to an inch expected in most areas and up to three inches possible in the higher elevations of northern Massachusetts. By Thursday morning, any lingering snow changes to rain, with a brief period of freezing rain possible in the Berkshires and Worcester Hills.

Showers become more scattered into Thursday afternoon, as temperatures rise into the 40s, with some lower 50s in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

Gusty winds up to 35 mph will be possible along the Cape and Islands Thursday, but otherwise, it will be breezy.

Drier and breezy conditions Friday before another system moves in Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing another round of snow changing to rain.

High temperatures will briefly warm up again on Saturday before colder air settles in behind a strong cold front, leading to blustery and below-normal temperatures Sunday into early next week. While dry weather is expected Sunday and Monday, temperatures will be much cooler before a slight warm-up arrives on Tuesday.