Another day of high winds and brutal cold — plus the latest on Thursday's storm

This is the point in winter where some are growing weary of the cold, snow and wind.

The last grievance is well-heard in this two-day wind “storm." Gusts again could hit 50 mph in spots as the mid-level winds keep cranking over New England on Tuesday.

As the storm responsible for the wind begins moving away, we’ll see things settle down this evening and overnight. Wednesday is still bright, less windy and somewhat chilly with highs in the upper 20s.

Latest forecast on Thursday's winter storm

Our next storm delivers a mere glancing shot of snow across southeastern Mass. on Thursday afternoon.

Guidance is showing ocean-effect snow may stream in the Atlantic and coat the ground from the Canal to Nantucket. Snow showers are even possible on the South Shore depending on how the low-level winds set up. Right now, it appears the accumulations will be light – on the order of an inch to two inches.

Thankfully, no strong winds will follow this storm. We can expect a slow moderation in temperatures (I know, I’ve forgotten what that’s like, too) into the weekend.