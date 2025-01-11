Snow showers dropping blanket of white on New England

Snow showers are welcoming us into the weekend. Light accumulations will be found all over New England as a coastal storm heads off the Outer Banks way, way, to our south.

Will the snow be fluffy or wet?

Snow ratios are around 15:1 with colder temperatures aloft and this means a fluffy consistency for most of the northeast. Some areas at the coast and along the Cape & Islands could see lower ratios of 10:1, with slightly more water content in the snowfall.

Snow shower timing

How much snow will we get?

Overall we pick up a coating to 2” of snow through sunset, with slightly higher totals in northeastern Massachusetts and along the coast to Cape Cod this evening as a little extra wave moves through.

Though the snow is not expected to be heavy, slippery road conditions have been reported in Maine and New Hampshire.

We wrap up snowfall early tonight as temps drop to the 20s. Overnight the clouds thin out and we turn icy.

Highs on Sunday top off in the mid to upper 30s with bluebird skiing up north! Our milder temps continue into Monday with highs nearing 40. A little low pressure system heads in from Canada on Tuesday and this brings us light snow in the northern New England, to flurries south. Plus colder air returns as highs fall to the upper 20s by midweek.

A slight warmup is back for next weekend as a storm system develops nearby. This swings in mostly rain south late on Saturday, with some snow in northern New England. The track and timing on this storm is still TBD so stay tuned for more updates.