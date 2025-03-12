Temperatures nosedive Wednesday — with a chance of flurries overnight

Temperatures are expected to nosedive Wednesday, but we almost expected that shoe to drop — with it being March and all.

Highs will struggle to make the mid-40s as a cooler airmass combines with onshore winds to deliver the chill.

Wednesday night, we’ll watch a batch of light snow zip by and exit before dawn. Most will simply see a few flakes flying around, but in the Worcester Hills, there may be some light accumulation as temperatures dip near freezing. The clouds will get left behind Thursday, so we don’t anticipate much in the way of bright spots.

And clouds are the theme again Friday, with the slight possibility of sunny slivers in the afternoon to boost us to the upper 40s. This also kickstarts the warmup for the weekend. Saturday sees very limited sun, but a lot of 50s as the winds increase ahead of our next storm system.

This one promises to catapult us back to the mid-60s with strong southerly winds. Rain seems to hold back until later in the day, but we can’t rule out a random shower ahead of the main line of downpours Sunday night. We’ll stay on top of the timing, but for now, it appears we may be OK for the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Southie.