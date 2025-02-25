Snow and ice cover to take another hit Tuesday with more mild temps on tap

The meltdown is underway and Tuesday promises to deliver on more mild weather.

Sunshine will be limited to the earliest part of the day, but southwest breezes will help boost the numbers into the upper 40s to near 50 areawide. A couple of showers may move in late day, as a weak system approaches, but most of the day is dry.

Temperatures on Wednesday may take a small hit, but are likely to come surging back to 50 plus on Thursday as another system approaches – this time with more wet weather.

It’s possible we could see some very early/brief mix across southern New Hampshire as temperatures will be right near freezing early Thursday morning. This will be quickly erased by a brisk southwest wind throughout the day. Winds are a bit gusty on Friday as some colder air attempts to work back into New England.

The snowpack will take a big hit this week, likely banishing any snow cover in eastern Massachusetts. We’ll hold onto some snow in northern/central Mass and southern New Hampshire, although some of this will be mighty scraggly by week’s end.