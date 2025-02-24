Warming trend continues through the week — with temps in the 50s ahead

The warming trend that began this weekend continues through the week. Sunday was the first — and only — snow-free Sunday of February, with no rain or snow and enough warmth to melt away some of the lingering ice.

This melting is expected to persist as temperatures climb into the 50s by Wednesday, while morning lows will steadily rise from the low 20s on Monday to the mid to upper 30s from Tuesday through Friday. This warmer than normal stretch sticks around through the start of March.

Rain chances remain relatively low overall, with a few showers possible Tuesday evening between evening commute time and midnight, and another round of scattered showers Thursday into Friday.

For the most part, the week looks mainly dry with clouds gradually building ahead of these brief rain chances.