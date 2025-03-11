Mid 60s in sight for many areas on Tuesday — but things are cooling off again soon

If you thought yesterday was nice and mild — just wait.

Tuesday promises to boost us into the mid and upper 60s – but not everywhere. Monday, the winds were from the west, pushing the 60-degree mark out to Cape Cod (a rarity in March). Tuesday's winds are from the south/southwest, coming off Vineyard/ Nantucket Sounds and Buzzards Bay. That portends a cooler outcome for towns and cities all across southeast Mass. It also means towns and cities along Route 24 will be cooler, as will all of Cape Ann and the North Shore from Revere to Marblehead. These are the rites of spring, unfortunately.

Where is it warmest? From Natick north through Billerica, Chelmsford, out to Fitchburg/Leominster and throughout the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire. It’s here that upper 60s are possible under full sun and away from the influence of chilly breezes off the water.

The drop will come swiftly on Wednesday as the winds turn in from the east. Although we’ll still have plenty of sun, the entire Commonwealth will see a drop back to the 40s. Thursday drops a few more degrees, and early in the morning there may even be a few snowflakes (!) mixed in with the sprinkles. The remainder of the day will chilly and raw under clouds skies.

For what it’s worth, we’re still gaining almost three minutes of daylight per day all this month. March sees the greatest amount of daylight gained in the entire year. We’ll see it return in bits by Friday and more by the weekend — along with another warming trend.