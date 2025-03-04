Warmer temperatures are moving in — and so is the rain

The cold is behind us as we look ahead to 40s, 50s and 60s in the coming days.

Winds will turn to the southwest and gust to near 30 mph Tuesday to oust the cold. Sun blends with clouds too. While widespread 50s seem out of reach, a couple of towns or cities may hit the 50-degree mark. Wednesday has a better chance to hit the mid and upper 50s as the rain moves in by late evening.

This is a vigorous weather system rolling in. Severe weather is expected across the South and into the Southeast in the coming days.

Our band of rain won’t be lightweight, either. Up to an inch of water can be expected as this storm moves through Wednesday night. With warmth lingering into Thursday morning, the stage is set for us to leap to 60 in the afternoon. And although we chill out at the end of the week, we’re not going back to the deep freeze.

Longer range projections are muddied by a “phantom” storm in the guidance. Most of the models show quiet weather into the weekend, but one particular model is showing a very large snowstorm hammering New England.

Now, before we get heated and start tossing around scenarios, rest assured that this has a VERY small chance of coming to fruition (famous last words), simply because it’s only one rogue model. We’ll keep an eye on it in the coming days, but for now, we’re keeping things low key and chilly.