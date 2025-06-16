With summer solstice ahead, heat and humidity are about to crank up

We’re about to sizzle in the summer heat and humidity this week. On top of that, we’ll have to dodge a few showers and potential storms.

As we move through this Monday, patchy morning fog will give to a mix of clouds and sunshine. An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out, but most areas should remain dry.

An onshore flow will keep high temperatures in Boston and along the coast in the mid and upper 60s in the afternoon. Inland communities will see highs in the 70s. At night, temperatures will drop into the mid 50s, under mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be warmer and much more humid with highs in the low to mid 70s. A few late evening showers will push in, lasting into early Wednesday morning. Then, we’ll see gradual clearing. Highs on Wednesday will climb into the low 80s.

Humidity levels will be on the rise even more on Wednesday and especially into Thursday as high pressure remains anchored off the Atlantic Ocean. Not only will the humidity be high, but our high temperatures will likely reach the low 90s by Thursday afternoon, but there’s a catch!

A cold front will likely bring a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms Thursday. Some storms could be strong. We’ll keep you posted.

A couple of showers are also possible on Friday. High temperatures will be in the low 80s. By the way, Friday is the first day of summer. In fact, the summer solstice will occur at 10:42 p.m. EDT.

We don’t want to jinx ourselves, but some of our forecast models are hinting at dry weather for next Saturday. Stay tuned!