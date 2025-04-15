Warmer air is still here — but we're tracking rain showers on Tuesday

We’re not quite as warm as Monday, but we’re still warmer than we have been.

Highs on Tuesday manage the mid and upper 60s – just a few degrees off Monday’s highs. Clouds will move through from time to time, but the sun will make an appearance too.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

With a hard-charging front coming into focus, we have a couple of showers – or even downpours – rolling by early Tuesday morning and later in the afternoon. The fact that we have long periods of dry weather also means that Tuesday isn’t a washout.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The winds of change are blowing Tuesday night. As the last showers move out Tuesday evening, colder air will be dropping in. Wind chills by morning will easily reach the upper 20s to low 30s. Gusts will top 30 mph at times, keeping many in the heavier coats and thicker sweaters for at least one more day. Temperatures recover a bit on Thursday, and even though we manage the upper 50s, it will feel warmer with the bold sun.

60s return by Friday, and for once, the weekend looks warm AND mostly dry. Highs soar back to the 70s on Saturday as we hold off the showers until late day. Easter Sunday looks cooler, but not as chilly as Wednesday.

Enjoy your week!