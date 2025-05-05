first alert forecast

Foggy and soggy: On and off rain continues through the day

The unsettled stretch of wet weather rolls on through Tuesday and Wednesday, with periods of heavy rain and a few embedded thunderstorms on Tuesday, especially for interior New England

By Sydney Welch

A pesky cut-off low will slowly meander over New England this week, bringing on and off rain chances each day — some looking wetter than others.

After a damp and chilly start to the week, showers inland continue, especially across western and central Massachusetts.  Southeast of I-95, including Boston and the Cape, it will stay mainly dry for much of the day with fog and clouds. Temperatures are running well below average for early May in central and eastern Massachusetts, with many spots stuck in the upper 40s and low 50s by afternoon. 

Tracking flood risk from the rain

A map of New England focused on Massachusetts that shows flooding risk
The unsettled stretch rolls on through Tuesday and Wednesday, with periods of heavy rain and a few embedded thunderstorms on Tuesday, especially for interior New England. Some areas could pick up 2 to 4 inches of rain through midweek, raising the risk of minor flooding on rivers and streams.

A map of the northeast that shows a low pressure weather system
While Thursday may bring a brief break with partly sunny skies and highs near 70, more rain is in the cards for Friday and Saturday. Sunday into Monday will finally turn drier and warmer, just in time to salvage the end of the weekend and bring in gorgeous weather for next week and highs in the mid-70s, at least!

How much will it rain?

A map of New England centered on Massachusetts showing rainfall accumulation forecasts
