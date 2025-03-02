Bundle up! Frigid temperatures and blustery winds return Sunday

The first week of March will be a temperature rollercoaster. Yesterday's temperatures made it to the 50s before a cold front swooped in, dropping temperatures by nearly 40 degrees overnight.

We're waking up Sunday morning to blustery and cold conditions, with high temperatures struggling to climb out of the 20s feeling like 15 degrees at best. Strong northwest winds will make it feel even colder, with wind chills in the single digits and teens throughout the day.

Winds will gradually ease by the evening, setting up another cold night with lows in the single digits and teens inland, while coastal areas hold in the mid-teens. Monday brings plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will remain unseasonably cold, hovering around 30 degrees. However, a significant warm-up begins on Tuesday as winds shift out of the southwest, pushing highs into the 40s, with some spots near 50 degrees.

The warming trend continues midweek, with highs climbing well into the 50s Wednesday and potentially nearing 60 on Thursday. This will be accompanied by a strong storm system bringing a period of heavy rain and gusty winds late Wednesday into early Thursday. This system could also produce strong southerly wind gusts, especially along the coast, and some minor coastal flooding cannot be ruled out. Rainfall totals of 0.75 to 1.5 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible. By Friday, drier but cooler air moves in, with highs in the 40s and breezy conditions lasting into the weekend.