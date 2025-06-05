Summer heat comes on quickly today. Humidity will ramp up through the day and carry into part of the weekend.

The only caveat is a light sea breeze that will keep coastal communities below 90 degrees. This breeze will also push farther west tomorrow, becoming the trigger point for afternoon thunderstorms.

Today's shower/storm threat is miniscule, however. We'll still get the smoky haze from wildfires burning in Manitoba, but the skies won't be as tinted as yesterday. This smoke will also be around for the weekend, but it'll be harder to distinguish thanks to cloud cover.

Air quality alerts have been issued for some communities - Lawrence, Gloucester, Foxboro, Norwood, Boston and Quincy.

Smoky skies this morning as Canadian wildfire smoke has found its way east over #Boston.



It's impacted air quality in the city too.



🦚Tap in at https://t.co/NkvEgVUzhp + https://t.co/BvfqEJZUpW pic.twitter.com/eS70bTmYat — Tevin Wooten (@TevinWooten) June 5, 2025

Speaking of, the combination of clouds and onshore breezes will keep our highs in the 70s this weekend. Saturday features a few widely scattered showers - yes, that's an improvement from our previous forecasts - and plenty of humidity.

Sunday will also see some clouds, but lower humidity (and likely another sea breeze along the coast).

The Monday forecast will stay about the same, then showers catch up to us on Tuesday. I want to mention that because Tuesdays have been undefeated in the past several weeks: the finest weather, the mildest temperatures. Comeuppance is sweet.