Rain or snow? Tracking a system moving through Friday

Rain is approaching later this morning.

I know what you’re thinking. How could it NOT be snow or ice? After all, we’re staring at low to mid 20s this morning.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Since our precipitation is delayed, it buys us time to warm up. Significantly, in fact. Highs will leap to the low 40s later this afternoon, ensuring we’re mostly liquid for this event.

Will it snow at all in Boston?

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The trickery comes later tonight as the cold air comes seeping in after midnight. It’s then that we may slowly switch to snow from north to south.

NBC10 Boston

This could result in some accumulation in northern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire toward morning, but guidance is suggesting it’s too little, too late. For that reason, we’ve kept the accumulations to a minimum.

NBC10 Boston

Will it snow over the weekend?

Winds (ugh) return on Saturday as the chill sets in. It’s not bitter this weekend, but it sure ain’t warm. Highs both days manage to make it into the 30s. A batch of light snow could put down an inch or so of snow Sunday night, otherwise, it seems we stay quiet until late Wednesday.