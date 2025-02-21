Weekend warmup will bring milder temps – and skies stay dry!

Well, we steered clear of that storm. There were a few snow showers on Cape Cod and the Islands overnight. Now the clearing ensues, and we resume our “normal” spell of winter sun and cold.

But hang on. There’s a thaw in sight. Granted, today highs will struggle to make freezing and gusts near 30mph will make it feel every bit like winter. Tomorrow is the real turning point in our pattern.

Highs will recover to the mid-30s with bright sunshine and a lighter wind. Sunday has a few more clouds, but we’re climbing again - this time near 40. And for the first time in four weeks, we aren’t wrestling with a winter storm, either.

And that carries into next week. We’ll enjoy storm-free weather and low/mid 40s straight through Wednesday. Brewing storms may threaten by Thursday and next weekend, but thanks to the milder temperatures, we’re thinking rain will be the main feature in these events.

The slow melt is awesome news for our drought. Slow percolation of the meltwater into the aquifers, reservoirs, rivers, and streams is ideal. Refreezes at night will slow the pace to manageable levels, so no flooding is expected.

Have a great weekend!