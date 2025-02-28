One more day to enjoy springlike warm before winter returns

The roller coaster weather continues as we go from the last day of meteorological winter today, to the first day of meteorological spring on Saturday. This time of the year with our higher sun angle, lengthening daylight and a little wind shift we can see great temperatures strides, along with brief cold snaps.

Unlike January and February, any cold spells typically won’t last more than a couple of days and sure enough that’s what we expect in our 10-day outlook. It seems as if March is coming in like a lamb…but as the saying goes…out like a lion. We will see if that holds true this year.

Highs today reach the mid 40s in southern New England but with the wind it feels quite blustery.

This evening, don’t forget to check out the planets in the southeastern sky after sunset. Seven planets are aligned, but many of them are too low on the horizon, or too far away (Neptune, Uranus) to view without a telescope. Though we can still see the brighter planets before clouds roll in. Overnight our temps drop to near freezing and this brings a chance for a wintry mix, to snow north as a clipper system heads in.

Scattered coatings of snow will be possible tonight north of the Pike, with most of the mountains in northern New England getting 1-3” of snowfall on the peaks through tomorrow.

Scattered rain will be around Boston for sunrise Saturday. Another quick snow squall or shower moves through with the cold front in the late afternoon. In between, the wind ramps up from the south to get us into the mid 50s with some sun.

Then temps crash to the 30s by 7 p.m. We turn back to winter with highs in the low 30s on Sunday.

Next week we start off in the 30s on Monday, with milder air on Tuesday. Spring warmth is back on Wednesday as highs again reach the mid 50s.

Scattered showers and thunder will be possible Wednesday as a large system heads our way. This is the same system that on Tuesday into Wednesday will bring a chance for a severe weather outbreak across the Mississippi River Valley and southern U.S. to the Delmarva Coast. Drier weather returns for the end of next week and the following weekend with a cool down. Good news too, we spring our clocks forward next weekend!