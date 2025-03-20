Spring showers with a side of snow: Here's where flakes could fly Friday morning

Chilly onshore breezes capped temperatures near the coast in the 40s yesterday, while highs to the west crested in the 60s.

While the disparity isn’t as pronounced today, the coolest readings will still be near the coast while communities inland could still nudge 60. We’ll stay under the clouds with a slight chance at a sprinkle.

Will it snow on Friday?

We're watching the next weather system roll out of the Plains tomorrow. The rain won’t last all day, but we’ll get a solid shot of it during the morning commute. With enough cold air in the mix, there may even be a few wet snowflakes flying through mid-morning. As the storm scoots away, the rain exits and the skies clear for the afternoon. Winds will kick in too, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

We’ll sneak a pretty nice day in on Saturday as the temperatures recover to the mid and upper 50s, but another cold front will swing through and drop our numbers back to the 40s for Sunday. The early part of the week appears stormy too with more rain expected by Monday.