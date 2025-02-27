Winter makes a return with early morning snow, but it won't stick around

Despite the recent stint of 50s, winter has plans for the early morning hours. A band of snow spreads across northern Mass/southern NH where it may briefly accumulate to a coating to an inch (or two in parts of New Hampshire). I say brief because spring-like warmth is returning this afternoon to melt anything that falls. (Yay, no cleanup!)

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

High temperatures will fall back tomorrow thanks to a small batch of colder air. Winds will be present, so there will also be a bit of a wind chill factor. Thankfully, nearly full sun will help offset some of this and bring us back to the mid-40s.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Our next weather system is moving in quickly by Friday night. The outcome is almost identical to today: some early snow, then a few showers. Highs again spring back to the low 50s.

Not so lucky at the end of the weekend, however. Much colder air will come in on a gusty northwest wind. Although the Sun is bold, it won’t lend much of a hand. The airmass is simply too cold. We’ll sit in the chill through Monday (complete with morning temperatures in the low teens) before we mount a recovery to the 40s Tuesday and 50s Wednesday as the next storm brings in wind and rain.