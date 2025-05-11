More sunshine and warmth to kick off the workweek

Mother’s Day was fabulous with sunshine as high pressure slides in from the northwest. High temps hovered around 70 with a northwest breeze.

As high pressure is centered right over New England tonight, the wind dies down and we have a clear sky. This is a good recipe for radiational cooling. So our overnight lows drop a tad lower than they otherwise would when we have cloud cover. Lows in the 40s to 30s in the suburbs and northwest, with some 50s at the coast and city centers. Patchy frost may develop in suburbs or in northern New England. Coastal communities and city centers should stay frost free. Bring in or cover any sensitive plants if needed.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Dry and sunny weather sticks around for Monday and Tuesday too with highs in the 70s both days. Evenings at the ballfields are dry so hopefully kids can get some makeup baseball or softball games in. However on Tuesday a backdoor cold front swings in some clouds and a cool northeast breeze for the coast. This will cool temps in Boston from the 60s to 50s by evening.

Our next rain chance returns for late Wednesday, Thursday, Friday then drying for some of the following weekend. Rain and storms are possible Saturday, but the timing can still change. Temps increase inland to the low 80s for Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned for forecast updates on that weekend rain chance.