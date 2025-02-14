first alert forecast

Weekend storm bringing more snow and ice – here's how much we're expecting

Wind chills will make things feel cold Friday before another storm brings snow, ice and sleet to New England

By Pete Bouchard

NBC Universal, Inc.

Whipping winds this Valentine’s Day bring back the arctic cold that carries us into the weekend.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

How cold will it feel on Friday?

While high temperatures are a respectable 30 or so, the wind chill will make it feel like teens all day long. If you’re stepping out for dinner with your main squeeze, keep in mind that there will still be a steady wind streaming well into the night.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Sunday storm timing

Winds GRADUALLY settle by midnight, allowing us to fall back to the single digits and teens by Saturday morning. We’ll hold onto a few hours of sunshine before the clouds take over in the late morning or early afternoon. Snow will break out by late afternoon and early evening, heralding the arrival of our next storm system. We've issued a First Alert for Sunday.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

New England Jan 13

We've said goodbye to NECN.com. Here's where to get your New England news

Consumer 11 mins ago

Card skimmers found at West Bridgewater supermarket

This one is stronger and wetter than the last. While we may see a widespread 2-5” of snow areawide, there is the possibility of up to 6” of snow in northern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.

How much snow will we get Sunday?

The snow is only a part of this storm, however. The transition to ice will be swift in the early morning hours of Sunday and carry into Sunday afternoon away from the coast. Some towns and cities in central Massachusetts/southern New Hampshire may pick up a thick glaze of ice. This is the bigger concern in this event and travel will be very tricky in spots.

Storm wraps Sunday evening, with winds kicking in shortly thereafter. Bigger storm = stronger winds by Monday. Some gusts top 50mph.

Be safe this weekend!

This article tagged under:

first alert forecast
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us