Weekend storm bringing more snow and ice – here's how much we're expecting

Whipping winds this Valentine’s Day bring back the arctic cold that carries us into the weekend.

How cold will it feel on Friday?

While high temperatures are a respectable 30 or so, the wind chill will make it feel like teens all day long. If you’re stepping out for dinner with your main squeeze, keep in mind that there will still be a steady wind streaming well into the night.

Sunday storm timing

Winds GRADUALLY settle by midnight, allowing us to fall back to the single digits and teens by Saturday morning. We’ll hold onto a few hours of sunshine before the clouds take over in the late morning or early afternoon. Snow will break out by late afternoon and early evening, heralding the arrival of our next storm system. We've issued a First Alert for Sunday.

This one is stronger and wetter than the last. While we may see a widespread 2-5” of snow areawide, there is the possibility of up to 6” of snow in northern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.

How much snow will we get Sunday?

The snow is only a part of this storm, however. The transition to ice will be swift in the early morning hours of Sunday and carry into Sunday afternoon away from the coast. Some towns and cities in central Massachusetts/southern New Hampshire may pick up a thick glaze of ice. This is the bigger concern in this event and travel will be very tricky in spots.

Storm wraps Sunday evening, with winds kicking in shortly thereafter. Bigger storm = stronger winds by Monday. Some gusts top 50mph.

Be safe this weekend!