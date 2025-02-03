We won’t catch a break from wintry weather this week. In fact, as one winter system moves away from Boston Monday, two more are headed our way!

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

As we continue moving through this Monday, expect partly sunny skies as a cold front approaches the Commonwealth. A few showers are possible in parts of southern New Hampshire and the Merrimack Valley this evening, but most of the Greater Boston area will remain dry.

High temperatures will be in the lower 40s. Monday night, temperatures will fall into the lower 30s. Be careful while driving Monday night! A few slick spots are possible as temperatures fall to near freezing or below.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Tuesday and Wednesday will give us a couple of days to dry out before more wet weather pushes in. High temperatures will be in the low 40s on Tuesday. Our winds will be a bit breezy from the northwest, gusting to 30 mph. Then, on Wednesday, high temps will fall to near 30 degrees by the afternoon.

A First Alert for Thursday's winter storm in Mass.

Then, here comes another weather system on Thursday. And this time, it looks like a mess.

Thursday is a First Alert. We’ll likely see a wintry mix on Thursday, with rain, freezing and snow in our forecast. Why, you ask? Well, the biggest reason is that our temperatures will be warming through the day into the lower 40s, meaning our temperatures won’t stay below freezing, even above the surface to support just snow.

So, the event will likely begin as snow Thursday morning, then transition into freezing rain late morning into the afternoon. As the system exits our area, we’ll likely see the precipitation transition into plain rain. We’ll keep you posted.

We’ll see dry weather Friday before another system brings a wintry mix late Saturday into Sunday. Again, we’ll likely see a mix of rain and snow in the area. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid 30s.

Track the storms with live radar