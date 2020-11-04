Break Out the Short Sleeves! Here's How Warm It Could Get Thursday

Low temperatures near 10 degrees in northern Maine this morning were not enough to break the records from November 4, 2002, when we were in the single digits.

Nine out of the last eleven days have featured at least a little bit of snow somewhere in New England. Now that is all behind us.

The weather behaves like a pendulum, and we are about to swing warm through the entire 10-day forecast.

The old cold high-pressure system is right over us this afternoon, that means very little wind. It will turn around and come in from the south though five to 15 miles an hour this afternoon allowing the temperature to get back into the 50s in southern and western New England, still in the 40s and much of northern New Hampshire and the state of Maine.

There’s a warm front moving across Maine with a few clouds, and an additional warm front coming to southern new England this afternoon with a few clouds.

It’ll be much less cold tonight with low temperature in the 30s and 40s north, and 40s to low 50s south.

We may have a thicker cloud with a little bit of drizzle thanks to a warm front in southern New England tomorrow morning.

But tomorrow looks like another nice day with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures mostly in the 60s. High pressure will strengthen to our south, with the storm track across Canada that means we are warm through the weekend, temperatures in the 60s and 70s, perhaps record-high temperatures as seen in our First Alert 10 day forecast.