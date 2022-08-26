Breaking Down the Timing as Severe Storms Move Through New England

Severe thunderstorms keep popping up in our radar Friday. Our storm development will continue through the evening hours pushing east southeast.

See severe weather warnings in your area here and get the latest forecast here.

The main threats include localized strong wind gusts that could pose damage to powerlines and trees. Attention to where you park your vehicle; some weak trees and their branches may be affected by the force of the wind. Hail, torrential rainfall and a weak tornado may also be embedded among these storms.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Best practice is to keep shelter near through the evening. If you hear thunder, stay away from windows or doors. Head to the safest place in your home and keep shelter until the storm is out. Try to keep a flashlight with new batteries, these storms may produce some power outages and the roll through.

Heavy rainfall with these storms is also keeping us on guard to the potential of flash flooding. If you live in or near a flood-prone area, stay aware. Seek higher ground and prevent crossing water-covered roads. Keep in mind all alternate routes to or away from home in case of an emergency.

While Severe Thunderstorm warnings have popped up since noon over much of Vermont, central Massachusetts and New Hampshire, an estimated timeline for mid to late afternoon is as follows:

Central Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire and Maine: Now through 4 p.m.

Eastern Massachusetts: 3 p.m. through 7 p.m.

Northern Rhode Island: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Southeastern Massachusetts: 5:30 p.m. through 9 p.m.

Cape Cod: 6:30 p.m. through 10 p.m.

