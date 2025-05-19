Breezy and cool to start the workweek

Monday kicks off the workweek with an early spring feel. Expect breezy northwest winds, a mix of clouds and sunshine, and highs mainly in the 60s.

Some spots across northern Massachusetts might struggle to reach 60, and wind gusts up to 30 mph will make it feel even cooler. A few brief showers are possible north of the Mass Pike, but most areas will stay dry.

Monday night will be chilly for late May, with lows dropping into the 40s and wind chills dipping into the upper 30s by Tuesday morning.

When is our next chance for rain in Boston?

The cool, breezy pattern continues through midweek, with Tuesday through Thursday bringing highs mostly in the 50s and periods of cloud cover. A coastal system will bring a round of rain and gusty winds Thursday into Friday.

Will it rain on Memorial Day weekend?

As we head towards Memorial Day weekend, there’s hope for drier, more seasonable weather by Sunday, but details will come into focus later this week.