Brief Mix to Interrupt Dry Stretch of Weather

Our Christmas present is quiet weather for Wednesday.

Santa also had a good amount of snow to work with, as more than half of New England is having a white Christmas. Though to call it snow is a stretch -- it’s more like hard pack ice out in the shady area of the backyard.

We have a mixture of sun and clouds for the balance of our Christmas Day, with temperatures in the 30s north and low 40s south. Light and variable wind.

Clouds will thicken up a bit overnight with a chance of some very light rain or snow in spots early Thursday. Low temperature overnight in the 20s to low 30s. Any light mix should dry out quickly Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperature will again be in the 30s to lower 40s.

The high-pressure system responsible for our fair weather is moving to our east Friday with a warm front coming in from the west. Temperatures should rise enough for a few showers of more rain than snow.

The exception could be far northern New England, especially northern New Hampshire in Northern Maine, where we may get an icy coating or a couple of inches of snow. In southern New England just a few rain showers are expected, high temperature in the 40s south. and 30s north.

Drier air should come in Saturday with comfortable temperatures. Highs will be in the 40s with a good amount of sunshine.

A more significant weather maker approaches from the west Sunday with thickening clouds and temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Rain or a mix will likely develop late in the day and Sunday night. The rain-snow line will likely be across central New England.

It's a difficult forecast Sunday night and Monday regarding the track of redeveloping low pressure near Long Island.

It may try and keep us colder on Monday with the possibility of the rain-snow line collapsing a bit to the south. It looks like we are going to be wet and or white and/or icy much of Monday to Monday night, the temperatures possibly in the 20s in Maine and 50s in Connecticut, it’s a very tight gradient.

Regardless, we should start trying out for the last day of 2019, and New Year’s Eve looks dry and seasonable with temperatures falling into the 30s during the evening and 20s by New Year’s midnight.

Confidence is low in the latter half of our First Alert 10-Day Forecast. Stay tuned for fine tuning as we get closer to the new year.