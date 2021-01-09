Bright Sunday Ahead, Chance for Snow Accumulation Monday Night

A storm system that brought several inches of snow to parts of North Carolina is now passing well to the southeast of New England.

Even though the bulk of the precipitation stayed offshore, there was a band of ocean effect snow that developed on the brisk northerly wind in Southeastern Massachusetts, with a slight accumulation.

For the most part, a high-pressure system is in control almost coast to coast across the United States — an incredibly tranquil pattern considering the season.

There is one significant weather maker: an upper level low moving out to Colorado is going to generate a surface low-pressure system in Texas, where there is a winter storm warning in effect south of Dallas.

That storm may even bring snow to Louisiana and Mississippi before heading to the middle Atlantic states and passing south of New England Tuesday.

Until then, not much change here in New England.

Overnight tonight we should see partial clearing with a low temperature in the teens north and 20s south.

Tomorrow’s a brighter day, clouds early, turn into mostly sunny skies afternoon, a little less windy with temperatures again in the 30s south and 20s north.

Monday looks sunny with a lighter wind and a high temperature close to 40 degrees in Southern New England, cooler north.

That system going by to our south Tuesday will bring in clouds, and maybe a little light rain or snow near the south coast.

There’s also a front coming at us from Canada with a chance of a few flurries in far Northern New England. For most of us, it's warming back to near 40 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another upper-level low will come over us on Thursday with a chance of snow developing, perhaps rain or snow near the shore.

It does not look too significant at this time, with temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s, while any accumulation will be mostly in the higher elevations.

It’s a tough call after Friday, as a more significant storm forms on the Eastern Seaboard, and may bring more significant wintry precipitation sometime in the Saturday to Monday time frame. Stay tuned to the latest in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.