Brilliant Thursday Sun Ahead of Weekend Heat

The cold air high in the sky that brought not only the expected billowing clouds, sprinkles and light showers, but then accelerated to unexpectedly strong thunderstorms, has moved to the east of New England, easing the clash in air overhead and allowing for dry air through a deep layer of the sky to bring plentiful sunshine Thursday.

With a light wind, sea breezes will kick up during the afternoon, but not before most coastal communities rise to between 75 and 80 degrees while inland temperatures top off either side of 80 degrees – not a bad rebound from a crisp start with temperatures dipping as low as the 40s even in Boston suburbs with patchy fog!

Although another cool night is expected Thursday night, it won’t be quite as cool, with most interior valleys in the 50s. Sunshine starts Friday for most of us with some increasing high-altitude clouds mixing in with the sun during the day, but in northern New England, changes are afoot ahead of a slowly southward sagging cold front.

Northern Maine will start Friday with showers, and these will sink south in scattered form to the Great North Woods of New England by midday, then deliver scattered showers and embedded thunder as far south as the lakes of New Hampshire and southern Maine by evening before quieting for the overnight.

Saturday, as the cold front settling into northern New England stalls, warmth and humidity will both increase across New England, with humidity not overwhelming but certainly palpable by day’s end.

Scattered showers and thunder Saturday afternoon will be possible in northern and central New England, with a 30 to 40% chance as far south as the Massachusetts/New Hampshire border region.

By Sunday, deep humidity will be back for most of New England, making scattered showers and thunder more likely, particularly during the afternoon, and scattered thunder will remain in the forecast into Monday afternoon as humidity should hold on at least for parts of southern New England.

Thereafter, our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast shows very gradually cooling temperatures, with next weekend notably cooler than this weekend, meaning those who have favorite hot weather plans may want to make the most of the summer heat this weekend!