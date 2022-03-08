Brisk Tuesday Before Midweek Snow Moves in

It was a wild 10-15 minutes last night when the squall line moved through. Nearly 10,000 people lost power in Massachusetts with gusts as high as 60 mph in spots. Thankfully, the line moved through and the rain moved on.

We’re in the wake of the front today. Wind isn’t as fierce, but the air is chilly and the gusts will occasionally hit 30-35 mph as the colder air pours in. We’ll stay on the sunny side, with occasional fair weather clouds moving through.

Already our attention turns to the next storm tomorrow. This one’s a little colder and a little more on the wintry side. We’ll see the light snow break out in the afternoon, then pick up in intensity through the evening drive.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Temperatures will work against any accumulation through the afternoon (hovering above freezing), then as they drop, we’ll start to see it stick. This should be helped by increased pacing of the snow too.

With the storm fairly weak and the track going by far to the south, I’m not expecting a lot in the snow department. Coating to 1” for many, with Greater Worcester, Rhode Island and Connecticut getting a fair shot at 1-2” of wet snow.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Fret not, spring lovers. With highs recovering to the 40s on Thursday (under a bright sun), any snow will vanish. Friday furthers the effort with high temperatures heading to the 50s.

We’ll build on that warmup into the weekend, with highs near 60 and another slug of rain heading our way. That ends abruptly (in true March fashion) by Sunday as we fall back to the 30s with a cold wind.