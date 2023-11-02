Brrr! Freezing temperatures kick off your Thursday

This is the coldest start to the morning this season. Widespread frosts/freezes worked all the way to the coast under a clear sky last night. With weak November sun, we'll only recover to the mid and upper 40s by afternoon, but at least the winds are light and the clouds are few.

More cold Thursday night before we start the warmup Friday. Highs bounce right back to the mid-50s as the winds turn to the southwest. We'll tack on a few degrees as we go into the weekend, but this is not the warmth of last weekend.

Temperatures aside, this weekend is also rain free. One of only five others we've seen since Memorial Day weekend!

Temperatures hold into early next week, but the showers should eventually catch up with us by Tuesday. Thereafter, it's a cool shot of air into the tail end of next week.

Enjoy the sun!