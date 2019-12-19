Brutal Cold Slowly Relents

Beautiful sunshine today wasn't enough to boost our temperatures, and a biting wind only made it FEEL even colder.

The good news is that this deep chill lets up over the coming days.

Winds won't be quite as strong tonight, but it will remain breezy. With mostly clear sky temperatures will drop down into the single digits and teens for many.

Friday brings more sunshine and a slow uptick in temperature. Expect highs in the 20s in northern New England, with low 30s in southern New England.

That slow but steady warm-up continues into the weekend, with many seeing 30s on Saturday under partly cloudy skies.

By Sunday temperatures will climb closer to 40 for many spots as winds turn to the southwest. A few snow showers may drift across northern Maine, but most areas will be quiet.

Monday will be in the 40s to near 50! That means that some of the snow we have on the ground right now will melt before Christmas. The odds of a white Christmas are certainly highest along and north of Route 2 in Massachusetts.

Our weather pattern stays very quiet leading into Christmas, so holiday travel looks to be fine across New England.

The next chance for some rain or snow showers across New England would likely be just after Christmas.