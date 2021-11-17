Cool, Cloudy Wednesday Signals Thursday Warmth

Chilly start, cool finish. That about sums up the day today after many saw a deep freeze in the pre-dawn hours. High clouds streaming in overhead could only mean one thing: another weather system is moving in.

This one has a mountain of mild air in tow. And while today sees the warm front lift through, it won’t really start juicing the temps until tomorrow. It’s then that the high temps soar into the upper 60s and low 70s for a one-day stand.

If the idea of hitting 70 in November seems preposterous to you, it is. Especially since our normal high is 51. But this isn’t a time to grandstand about climate change; we know it has its hands on the dials of our weather.

This isn’t the only warm day we’ll see in the upcoming cold season, either. So let’s just dispense with the hyperbole and call it what it is: our expected future winter weather pattern, which is to say that if you’re not familiar with seeing a foot or more of snow melt away in a matter of days, well, watch and learn.

If you’re ready for highs near 70 around Christmas Eve, which happened in 2015, followed by lows in the single digits after New Year’s, like the -2 degrees we saw on Jan. 7, 2014, have I got a winter forecast for you. There’s nothing surprising about the forecast anymore. And that should be alarming enough.

Now back to the forecast. A sharp cold front on Friday morning will send the temperatures reeling into the weekend.

Although early temps on Friday will be near 50 pre-dawn, the afternoon sees us struggle with an increasingly cold wind and a return to sun. But the bigger issue is the lunar eclipse Friday morning. I’m not optimistic about the prospect of seeing it.

Showers and clouds will be with us from about 2 a.m., when the eclipse begins, to at least 5 a.m. when the eclipse ends. This a bummer, since most of the moon will fall into Earth’s shadow. Next lunar eclipse will be in May of 2022.

We’re holding onto the sun thorough a good portion of the weekend. We’ll shake off some of the chill by Sunday as we watch a storm evolve on Monday.