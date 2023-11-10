Bundle up because this Veterans Day weekend will be cold

Clouds will slowly clear this evening as a weak system passes to our south. Much of the areas will remain dry except for a renegade shower or sprinkle across the Islands of southern New England early.

We'll also see a few rain/snow showers transitioning to snow showers across the higher terrain this evening with a light accumulation of snow possible before it ends overnight. Temperatures fall through the 40s south this evening, into the 30s north.

Chilly Friday with clouds decreasing as high pressure noses into the region. Lows dipping into the 30s south, upper 20s to around freezing north along with a light wind out of the Northwest.

Veterans Day will feature cooler temperatures with plenty of sunshine, but don't let the sun fool you as high temperatures struggle to reach the mid to upper 40s south, mid 30s to around 40 north. A huge thank you to all of our veterans!

A gusty west/northwest wind will develop in the morning, which will make it feel a bit cooler, a tough day to rake leaves. Clear and cold Saturday night with a diminishing wind. Overnight lows will dip into to 20s north, upper 20s to low 30s south.

Sunny and cool again Sunday with plenty of sunshine and noticeably less wind. Looks like a better day to rake the leaves, but you’ll want to grab a warm jacket with slightly cooler temperatures, low 40s south, 30s north.

Monday starts off cold with temperatures across most of New England starting off below freezing.

The pattern stays quiet, but we will see a slow warming trend during the week which is featured on our Exclusive 10-Day Forecast.